If you are a non-profit charity, school, or governing body that impacts Morton area residents, or if you are involved with one of these, please consider submitting a grant request for the Morton Community Foundation’s (MCF) 2021 Spring Community Grants cycle. The best way to learn how best to write your grant application is to attend the Grant Seekers' Workshop on Wednesday, February 10, 2020, at 4 p.m.
The foundation’s purpose is to assist in projects that fulfill its mission. Due to the large number of grant requests received each year, and the limited dollars available to support those requests, the foundation recommends attending the Grant Seekers’ Workshop. This workshop will last approximately one hour and will provide information that will help your organization understand the criteria with which proposals will be prioritized for funding. Attendance is highly encouraged for those planning to submit proposals so that the grant writer will have the information needed to give their request the highest likelihood of funding.
The workshop will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 4 p.m. at the Morton Community Foundation, located at 135 S First Ave, for those comfortable meeting in person in the conference room (socially distanced), or via Zoom. Registrants will be sent a Zoom invitation link prior to the meeting. Register online at http://www.cfmorton.org/grant-seekers-workshop.
