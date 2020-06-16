The library building and drive-up book drop remain closed until further notice for the safety of patrons and staff. Patrons can return materials at the front doors on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Book Valet
To check out new materials, patrons can download the myLibro app to place holds and then schedule pick-up times after notification is received that the items are available. Patrons may also place a hold through the online catalog or RSAcat app and library staff will call to schedule an appointment for pick-up.
Summer Reading
All ages are welcome to participate in summer reading. Download the READsquared app or visit mortonlibrary.org/readsquared to register. Prizes will be awarded to children and teens when they reach reading time goals. Adults will be entered into a weekly gift card drawing for every hour of reading they log.
Upcoming Programs
Girls Scouts presents “From Seeds to Roots” for boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grades in a live Zoom program on June 23 at 2 p.m. The event will include fun discussion and experiments about plants' roots systems. Register on the library's website to receive the Zoom link via email.
“What's Going on at Peoria Airport?”, presented by airport director Gene Olson on June 23 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, will cover the airport's history, latest trends in the airline business and how that's impacting central Illinois, and some fun trivia. Register on the library's website to receive the Zoom link via email.
Learn about the new vision for Morton Pottery on June 26 at 6:30 p.m. during a Zoom presentation with new owners Ben and Katie Vandenberg. As part of Morton's Fourth Fridays, get an inside look at this historic local company and ask any questions about their creative process. Register on the library's website to receive the Zoom link via email.
For more library updates and information, visit www.mortonlibrary.org and/or consider signing up for weekly e-newsletters.
