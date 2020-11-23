Be sure to mark your calendar for 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 to attend the annual Minier Christmas Parade. The theme this year is “It’s an Olympia-Spartan Strong Christmas”. Student organizations and community groups from the Olympia district will be featured this year.
To maintain safe social distancing, backing your car into the parking spots on Main St. and looking out your front windshield can provide for a safe, COVID-19 free event. Instead of floats where people may need to sit together, participating organizations are encouraged to decorate a truck and have a walking unit
Santa will meet and greet youth at the gazebo in Veterans Park following the parade.
The Kiwanis Club of Olympia is the sponsor of this event. Everyone needs something special to look forward to, and if everyone practices social distancing and mask-wearing, where and when appropriate, the parade can kick off a great 2020 Christmas season.
To register your organization for the parade, you can get the entry forms at the minier.com website, the Minier Village Office, or contact Parade Coordinator, Carolyn Hansen at 309-261-1705 or email her at carolynsh7480@gmail.com.
