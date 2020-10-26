Join University of Illinois Extension for the October Diabetes Clinic, “Healthy Eating with Convenience Foods” recorded webinar. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWnutrition. After registering, a link will be sent to the email you provided, giving you access to both the recorded webinar and supplemental materials that can be viewed anytime from the convenience of your own home.
Convenience foods can make cooking dinner quicker and easier, but what are the healthiest options? What do healthy convenience foods look like and where can you find them in the grocery store or on the go? This recorded webinar will cover what it means to be a “healthy convenience”, what to look for when shopping, and how to meal prep with healthy convenience foods in mind.
Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. This recorded webinar is being offered in place of the usual in-person Diabetes Clinic programs. There is no cost to register for this program.
For more information on this program, please visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Livingston, McLean & Woodford County Nutrition and Wellness Program Coordinator, Rachel Benn by phone at (309) 663-8306 or email her at rbenn3@illinois.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.