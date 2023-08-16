The Illinois Land Improvement Contractors Association (ILICA) is hosting its trap shoot and golf outing on Sept. 8, 2023, in Kewanee, Illinois. For over a decade, ILICA has hosted golf outings throughout the state, recently pairing these events with trap shoots, to bring local contractors, businesses and landowners together for some friendly competition, a chance to win prizes and networking within the conservation construction industry.
The event kicks off with a morning trap shoot (50 clays) at the Izaak Walton League Trap-Skeet Grounds, followed by lunch at Baker Park Golf Course. At noon, the 18-hole golf outing kicks off with a chance to win door prizes, cash hole prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
After golf, the event wraps up at the clubhouse with awards and a grill-your-own dinner (steak, chicken or pork chop options available). Anyone can participate; ILICA membership is not required. Full event registration includes trap shoot, lunch, golf and dinner for $105. Partial registration options are available, as well.
For more information, please visit illica.net/events or call ILICA at (309) 932-1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.