The Peoria Chapter of Izaak Walton League of America is having their 67th annual family fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1125 Spring Bay Rd. (Rt. 26) in East Peoria, Illinois.
Chicken dinners will be available for purchase. There will also be games for kids, paddle boat rides, smash-a-car, vendors/crafters, silent auctions and raffles. The big prize this year is an Alwan & Sons gift card. The grand prize is a $200 gift card, the second prize is a $100 gift card and the third prize is a $50 gift card. Entry tickets are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. on the day of the event.
The festival is open to the public and is rain or shine. If you are interested in selling items as a vendor or crafter, please call (309) 694-9110 or email peoriaiwla@gmail.com.
