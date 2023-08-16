Line the streets to see the Morton High School Marching Band during the Fourth Annual March-A-Thon event on August 26, 2023. The band will step off at 9 a.m., and after marching the parade route straight through, will join fans at MHS Carper Field at roughly 10:15 a.m. to perform portions of their 2023 field show “The Space Between.” Take note that the band will not have a standing performance near Jefferson School this year, but will instead perform at the high school after the parade.
This will be the first time the band performs the show ballad for the community, so you don’t want to miss it! The band is looking forward to spreading school spirit throughout the streets of Morton and raising funds to support the program. Donations can be made on the parade route, at the stadium, or by visiting www.mortonbands.org/give-now.
The parade route is E. Kay Street, N. Missouri to E. Tyler Street, N. Third Avenue to E. Jefferson Street, and N. Indiana Avenue to conclude at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.