Need to clean out and safely dispose of important paper documents? Morton Community Bank is hosting its annual “Community Shred Day” on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the west end of the Morton Community Bank Main Bank parking lot, 721 W. Jackson Street, Morton. Up to five boxes per vehicle will be accepted for destruction. Acceptable items include all paper items (personal, legal, medical, bank), junk mail, credit cards, folders and magazines. Documents with paperclips, rubber bands and/or staples are acceptable.
This public service is free and in cooperation with AAA Certified Confidential Security Corporation (www.confidentialsecurity), however, in return, generous donations of non-perishable food items for local Morton food pantries will be accepted and appreciated.
