The Morton Economic Development Council will be hosting their 2020 Annual Symposium on Thursday, January 30 at Caterpillar Global Parts Distribution in Morton from 7:30 - 9 a.m. The event is sponsored by Morton Community Bank.
The Annual Symposium celebrates the EDC’s successes of the past year, the progress made in the five-year Morton Momentum strategy, and highlights upcoming projects. The 2020 Venture Award, given to a Morton business owner who has made a significant impact on the community through their business leadership, growth, and innovation, will also be announced.
This year’s event will include a breakfast and tours of Morton’s Caterpillar facility. Darren Martin, Caterpillar Dealer and Customer Services Manager, will present the keynote entitled, “Caterpillar: The Razor and Blade Business”.
Tickets are $30 for EDC investors, $40 for the general public and are available online at www.mortonedc.org or by phone at (309) 263-2491. Questions regarding Morton’s Economic Development Council can be addressed to CEO Leigh Ann Brown at (309) 263-2491.
The Morton Economic Development Council was founded as a public/private partnership in 2008 to positively affect the future of Morton.
