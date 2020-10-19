Amanda J. Rickenberg of Morton, an educational administration graduate student at Western Illinois University, has been inducted into the WIU chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society. The chapter was scheduled to host its 48th annual induction ceremony just prior to the spring 2020 commencement, but the event was cancelled by COVID-19.
Admission to Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only, and invitations are extended to the top 7.5 percent of juniors, the top 10 percent of seniors and the top 10 percent of graduate students. The honor society is open to all academic disciplines.
