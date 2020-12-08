The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will meet on December 10, 11:30 a.m. at the Deer Creek Community Center. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. The community center has hand sanitizing stations for use.
The HCE meeting will feature a Christmas luncheon and a Christmas wrapping contest of toys for needy children. Those attending will need to bring one creatively wrapped toy for the contest. The toys should be for children eight to 11 years of age. Members are also requested to bring a dish to share and a bottle of water.
All women of the Deer Creek Community and surrounding area are invited to attend. Carol Schlappi, Barbara Rickettes and Joan Gerjets will be the hostesses.
For further information, call 309-447-6433 and ask for Mary.
