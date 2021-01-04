New Year, New You! As 2021 rolls in, Hopedale Wellness Center is offering an updated membership structure to save you money. Current and new members will have the opportunity to choose between two different memberships. A basic membership for $20 a month includes access to the fitness center and gym, a free fitness assessment and equipment orientation, discounted Wellness Center Programs and massages, participation in group fitness classes, unlimited usage of Kidz Klub, and you can bring a guest. If you would like all the amenities listed above, plus the use of the pool, just add $15.00 more a month.
Hopedale Wellness Center is excited to provide you with these cost savings for new and current members. Convenient and easy automatic payments are available, and you can freeze your membership at anytime with a 30-day notice. New package options are a cost savings to all members.
To find out about the Hopedale Wellness Center and learn more about 2021 membership options, please go to https://www.subscribepage.com/hopedalewellnesscenter2021membership. If you have additional questions, need more information, or would like to join the HWC, please contact Kadie Fairley at 309.449.4523 or email her at kking@hopedalemc.com.
