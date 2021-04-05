When doing your spring cleaning, be sure to mark your goodies, set them aside and then join in the Village’s Garage Sale Day, hosted by Pumpkin Land Community Events (PLaCE) on Saturday, June 19.
Participation is free and signups can be completed by visiting the event Facebook page or online at www.mortonmagnet.com under the “Upcoming Events” section. More details on all events can be found on Facebook PLaCE PumpkinLand Community Events, Instagram place.morton, and online at www.mortonmagnet.com.
For more information, please email PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) at pumpkinland.morton@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.