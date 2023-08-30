Two Morton residents started their Monmouth College careers before their first class at the college.
Lily Fleming and Molly Shook, both of Morton, were two of 23 new students selected to participate in Monmouth's Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities program.
Known as SOFIA, the program is held during a three-week period before the start of fall classes in which select new Monmouth students work on in-depth research and inquiry into a wide range of subjects from the sciences to the arts. The projects are overseen by a faculty member and a returning student, who serves as a group mentor.
Fleming, who is a graduate of Morton High School and an elementary education major at Monmouth, worked on the SOFIA project titled "Can Other-Dimensional Experiences Lead to Meaningful Personal Change?"
Shook, who is also a graduate of Morton High School and is a business administration major at Monmouth, worked on the SOFIA project titled "Investigating Metabolic and Fitness Testing."
