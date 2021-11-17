Start the hustle and bustle of your holiday season shopping at the Hopedale Wellness Center 2021 Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Grab your friends and family and enjoy all the amazing vendors and crafters who are sharing their best holiday gift ideas with you. Admission to the event is free.
If you have missed shopping and having access to the Candy Striper Gift Shop inside of Hopedale Medical Complex, your luck is about to change. The Candy Striper Gift Shop will be packing up the shop and heading to the HWC for this Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair.
The Hopedale Wellness Center (HWC) is located at 222 NW Grove Street in Hopedale. Allowing for easy and safe movement of those in attendance, the event will be held in the main gym. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask while inside the facility. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to call the HWC at 309-449-4500.
Do you create beautiful handmade crafts or are you a vendor for an amazing company? The Hopedale Wellness Center is looking for vendors for the fair. Booth space is $25. Each vendor will be offered one space and the fair will host no more than one vendor from each company.
If you are interested in being a vendor, please call the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309-449-4500 or stop by the HWC front desk at 222 NW Grove Street, Hopedale, IL to register. Please make note that this event is subject to change pending possible COVID restrictions. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out to Courtney at clong@hopedalemc.com.
