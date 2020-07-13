Blue Jays Learning Center will celebrate the groundbreaking of a new daycare facility with the Morton Chamber of Commerce and Morton Economic Development Council. Blue Jays Learning Center will be located at 1610 North Main Street. The ceremonial groundbreaking will take place on Monday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m.
To learn more about Blue Jays Learning Center, Inc., go to www.bluejayslearn.com and click the ‘Get in Touch’ link to inquire about enrollment or ask questions about the Learning Center.
The Morton Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council are organizations dedicated to serving and strengthening the Morton business community. To learn more about the Morton Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council, visit mortonchamber.org, mortonedc.org, or call (309) 263-2491.
