On Saturday, June 12, at 7 p.m., the Deer Creek Baptist Church and the Deer Creek Methodist Church are hosting a “Concert in the Park” at Deer Creek’s Mischler Park.
The concert will feature free Gospel music, local popcorn and root beer floats. The event will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church in case of rain. Please come and enjoy a great evening with friends and families. Deer Creek’s Mischler Park is located on South Main and Park Avenue in Deer Creek, IL.
