Katlin Sage Bollenbach has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at Elon University. The Dean’s List is composed of students with no grade below a B-minus and a grade point average of at least 3.50 in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Bollenbach is the daughter of Mr. Shaun L. Bollenbach and Mrs. Melissa A. Sage-Bollenbach of Morton.
