The Lincoln Academy of Illinois released its “The Lincoln Laureates” podcast series episode with astronaut and Lincoln Laureate, Capt. James Lovell Jr. on April 11, 2021, the 51st anniversary of the historic launch of the Apollo 13 manned mission to the moon that Lovell commanded.
The episode, featuring award-winning broadcast journalist Mort Crim conversing with Lovell, finds the Apollo 13 Commander suggesting that their historic mission was not one crisis, but rather one of many.
“I think a lot of success is through life experiences,” suggests Lovell, a Lincoln Academy Laureate. “Hopefully we can have education teach people to anticipate problems, to think clearly, and take other people’s opinions and then come up with the proper merger, the proper ideas, to continue forward.”
Scheduled as the seventh mission in NASA’s Apollo program, Apollo 13 was to be the third manned Apollo mission to land on the moon but ended in near disaster when an oxygen tank in Apollo’s Service Module failed two days into the mission. The crew safely returned to earth on April 17, 1970.
Lovell was named a Lincoln Laureate upon receiving Illinois’ prestigious Order of Lincoln Award in 2012. Established in 1964 by Governor Otto Kerner, the Lincoln Academy of Illinois is a statewide organization created to recognize and honor those leaders who have contributed to the “Betterment of Humanity”. The Lincoln Laureates podcast series was specifically created to showcase these remarkable individuals.
The podcast series has to date released inaugural season episodes with George Will, Bill Kurtis, Emily Bear, and Sheila Crump Johnson. Later this summer, the Academy will release its episode with baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.
Promoted across the Lincoln Academy of Illinois’ social channels, including Facebook, Vimeo, Instagram, LinkedIn and on the Lincoln Academy website, “The Lincoln Laureates” podcast is available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher, with streaming available through the TuneIn App and via voice command.
