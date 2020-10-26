When the mission team of vegetable gardeners from the The Barn Church at Morton First Presbyterian Church, 1020 E. Jackson St., Morton, IL look back on the 11th gardening season of 2020, they are amazed. As well they should be!
Think of growing 4,674 pounds of edible vegetables (retail value of over $13,000) and then donating the produce to area organizations that feed residents. Most gardeners are happy when they grow home-grown tomatoes in pots on their patios or in small, cultivated spaces in their residential yards. However, Mike and Mary Jane Johnson, John and Lori Lewis, and the corn and potato team, Chuck and Pat, are grateful for a wonderful planting, growing and harvesting – spring, summer and fall. The volunteer contingent at Ada’s Acre (named for a long-time church member, Ada Cross) include other members of the church community that drop by to give of their time.
Morton-area weekly deliveries of vegetables include a Thursday drop delivery of produce to Community Harvest Food Pantry, a local food source; a Sunday drop-off to We Care, Inc., a non-profit that seeks to improve the quality of life of senior citizens; and deliveries to Creekwood Apartments. Volunteers who help can get fresh vegetables as a “thank you” for their labor. After these organization have sufficient produce, a small plastic table outside of the Deer Creek Community Center throughout late summer can have a variety of vegetable for Deer Creek residents.
In earlier years, Ada’s Acre has been supported by the Great River Presbytery and the Morton Community Foundation. The first year the vegetable garden was planted was 2010.
To see photos and more history of Ada’s Acre, go to mortonfirstpres.org. For further information, call 309-263-7672.
