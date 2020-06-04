All CEFCU Illinois Member Centers are set to reopen on Friday, June 5 during normal business hours with social distancing guidelines and safety measures in place. Employees, members and guests will be required to wear masks inside the Member Centers. Members will be asked to temporarily remove their mask for security and identification purposes. Plexiglas barriers for each active teller window, Member Service Representative booth and the receptionist desk will be in place. Floor signs will mark where to stand and each Member Center will establish limits for the maximum numbers of members allowed in the branch at one time to ensure social distancing. Member Center drive-ups will continue to be available for member transactions during normal business hours. Vestibule ATMs remain available with 24/7 member access.
CEFCU President/CEO, Mark Spenny, said, “We are pleased to reopen all Illinois Member Center lobbies while keeping the well-being of CEFCU members a high priority. The changes made to Member Center lobbies will allow for suggested social distancing while providing the opportunity for more face-to-face interactions.”
With assets currently totaling over $6.7 billion, CEFCU serves over 350,000 members through 22 central Illinois Member Centers and five California Member Centers; the CEFCU Financial Center; the Money Center 24 ATM Network; CEFCU’s website, cefcu.com; the surcharge-free CO-OP ATM Network; and the CU Service Center Shared Branch Network.
