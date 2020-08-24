In a recent announcement by Becker’s Hospital Review, Hopedale Hospital was given a 5-Star Award for Patient Experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). One of only eleven critical access hospitals in the State of Illinois to receive the award, Hopedale Hospital participates in the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Health Plans Survey (HCAHPS) to evaluate and assess the care given to patients at the complex.
Awarding from one to five stars, in 10 different measurement areas, the HCAHPS star rating allows consumers to compare hospitals easily and efficiently. Patient experience star ratings look at different aspects of their experience while at the hospital and a combined star rating is given.
“We are proud to receive this award from CMS and believe that it is in direct correlation with the HMC Mission of providing outstanding physician-directed health, wellness and residential services in a personal, private, family atmosphere” said Emily Whitson, COO. “We want to continue to adhere to the time-honored practice of the private physician-patient relationship.”
In 2018, Hopedale Hospital was awarded a “Top 20” in patient satisfaction, and in 2019 was awarded both a 5-Star rating in HCAHPS scores and honored for demonstrating the most improvement over one year by CMS.
Hopedale Medical complex is a nationally recognized 5-star facility with an on-site emergency room, a full-service hospital with state-of-the-art surgical suites, physician’s offices, outpatient testing, daycare, wellness center, modern nursing home, along with an assisted and independent living facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.