Linda Schopp, of Washington, has completed two scenes that are displayed this Christmas season at the Deer Creek Baptist Church. The first scene depicts the Nativity of Jesus Christ, resembling a stain glass window, and was the backdrop for the “The Greatest Treasure” children’s Christmas pageant that was presented on December 12, 6 p.m., at the Deer Creek Baptist Church. The second scene will be located in the church Fellowship Hall.
On December 5, Schopp’s children’s class presented a Chrismon service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.