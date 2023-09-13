U of I Master Gardener Plant Clinic
The University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting their last free plant clinic of 2023 at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday, September 18. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.
MS Art program for September
Local artist Jen Johnson will be teaching a series of art classes for middle school students at the library starting in September. Spots are limited for this free program and registration is required! The first MS Art program will be on Monday, September 18 at 6:30 p.m. where students in grades 5 – 8 will make Cardboard Tube Relief Sculptures. Sign up in the children’s library for this free program. For more information, call the library or visit the library’s website.
This program series is made possible by the Sun Foundation's Community Arts Access Grant - in collaboration with the Illinois Art Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Autumn Mixed Media Art class
The library is thrilled to host local artist Sharon Somers for a fun Autumn Mixed Media Art class for adults this month! Participants will make a gorgeous piece of autumn art to take home using watercolor, stamping, and collage techniques. Register now to join in the fun on Thursday, September 21 at 6 p.m. Cost is $40 per person, ages 18+, and all supplies will be provided. Registration closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.
Lighthouses of Michigan & the Great Lakes program
When you think of lighthouses, do you think of the East or West coasts? Did you know that Michigan, which has more freshwater coastline than any other state, also has the most lighthouses (over 120)? This Illustrated Lecture focuses on the Lighthouses of Michigan (Lake Michigan). These lights have guided ships to safe harbors for more than a century and a half.
Join Laura Keyes as she shares their history, their beauty, and their surprising stories at the library on Tuesday, September 26 at 6 p.m. Registration for this free program is required before 4 p.m. on Monday, September 25. Sign up at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library.
Laura Keyes graduated from UW-Madison with a master’s degree in library studies, and has been presenting on historic topics for over 10 years. She enjoys researching literary symbolism, and is contracted to write a book on that subject. In her non-existent spare time, Laura is a wonderful baker and accomplished vocalist. Learn more about Laura on her website and Facebook!
