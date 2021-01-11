Olivia Munson, of Eureka, and Joshua Heller and Bennjamin Jane, both of Washington, were named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at Greenville University.
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
