Hopedale Wellness Center invites you to take a Spookstacular stroll through its Halloweentown on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hopedale Wellness Center, 222 NW Grove Street in Hopedale. This year’s outside event will have tons of fun stations for your ghosts and goblins to be a part of! This free, annual community event will be a little different than in year’s past, but everyone is sure to have a “spooktacularly” good time.
Enjoy all the crafts, games and snacks that are a part of Halloweentown. Take part in Kalabar’s Cake Walk, Pumpkin Relay Races, and the Cromwell Crafting Table with Halloween Paint Sets. Remember to wear your best costume and be a part of the costume contest that will start at 6:30 p.m. If you dare, try the Witches Brew and the Zombie Popcorn!
Please note that this is an outdoor event and is weather permitting, so please dress accordingly. If the weather does not cooperate, be prepared for a drive-through event instead.
For questions or additional information about Spooktacular, please call the Hopedale Wellness Center at 309-449-4500, go to www.hopedalewc.com, or check out the Spooktacular Halloweentown Facebook Event Page at https://bit.ly/3i2cLZS.
