Benedictine College has named Sylvie Twait, of Eureka, to the Dean’s List and Sofia Hoeft, of Morton, to the President’s List for their distinguished academic performance during the last semester, which ended May 16, 2020.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's List. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 1,935 students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 197 made the President's List and 546 made the Dean's List.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America's Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
