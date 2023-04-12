Carle Health, a central Illinois-based healthcare system, is proud to welcome the former UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois network along with Trillium Place and Methodist College into its system of care with a focus on improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves. This union will bring an integrated network of three hospitals with 634 beds, more than 850 multi-specialty physicians, 76 clinics, home health and hospice services, a level two trauma center, many advanced specialty services, behavioral health services and a college into the Carle Health team. The closing agreement took effect on April 1, marking the integration of these two prominent healthcare systems.
“Through this process we’ve found such a shared sense of purpose and it’s clear our partnership will enhance greater patient-centered healthcare in central Illinois,” said James Leonard, MD, President and CEO, Carle Health. “Our mission, vision, values and culture align, establishing a foundation to extend excellence in the delivery of healthcare services for years to come. Our future is bright. Wherever a person’s health journey takes them, we will be there to help them through.”
Methodist, Proctor and Pekin team members will join a robust vertically integrated health system, which brings together resources, technologies, innovations, knowledge, and experience from the many different parts of Carle’s broader organization–sharing expertise and efficiencies–all to serve our patients and health plan members better. Carle’s presence in the Greater Peoria area increases access to preventive care and improved health outcomes by combining care and coverage.
“We are stronger together,” said Keith Knepp, MD, President, Carle Health Greater Peoria. “The strength of being one system with Carle Health is the chance to leverage more tools and resources throughout the organization in the best way possible. Patients have the opportunity to find the support they need close to home, and with providers, they know and trust.”
Current Greater Peoria patients will see no disruption to their care throughout this transition. There are no current changes to providers or locations where care is accessed. Teams are now collaborating to connect the expertise each brings to the relationship while furthering their shared patient-centered approach to care. Finalizing the closing agreements is one of many steps required to complete the full integration of complex health systems. Patients may continue to see legacy branding or references to previous names or origins in certain areas. These visuals and references will soon be updated to represent Carle Health holistically.
As part of integrating into the Carle Health system, the UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois Foundation is now Carle Health Center for Philanthropy – Greater Peoria. All donations, funds, and assets previously designated for programs and services at Methodist Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Pekin Hospital and the Young Minds Project will continue supporting the purposes identified by the donor. Gifts made in support of local programs and services will stay local.
Greater Peoria’s network of behavioral health and addiction recovery services currently operating under UnityPoint Health - UnityPlace will also transition to its new name, Trillium Place, as the organization becomes an affiliate of Carle Health. This new name, Trillium Place, holds significant meaning as teams continue providing much-needed community services. A formal name and branding will take place in May to celebrate this exciting milestone with patients, clients and the community.
Greater Peoria patients can call their doctor’s office with questions or visit Carle.org for more information. Carle Health is excited to serve the community and earn the privilege of being its trusted partner throughout its healthcare journey.
