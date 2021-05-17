Morton Public Library Director, Alissa Williams, will highlight some of her favorite books releasing this summer at Summer Book Buzz on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. She'll have several advance reader copies available for attendees to take home and participants will get an exclusive first look at MPL's Summer Reading Book Guide. Registration is required.
Temple Grandin, PhD, is one of the most accomplished and well-known adults with autism in the world. Dr. Grandin will address the real issues of autism that parents, teachers and individuals on the spectrum face every day at a live, online event on May 27 at 6 p.m. called "The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism & Asperger's." She offers helpful do’s and don’ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and a great deal of research. This program is made possible by a partnership with libraries across Central Illinois. Registration is required.
Communication Junction is back in person in Hannah's Reading Garden (weather permitting) on the first and third Monday of the month, May-August from 9:15-10 a.m. Children ages 0-5 and their adults are welcome to come for rhymes, stories, bubbles, and to learn basic American Sign Language. No prior registration is required.
To see more library programs and find registration information, visit www.mortonlibrary.org or call (309) 263-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.