Eureka College has announced the dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, be full-time, in good standing, and complete at least nine semester hours of graded coursework for the semester.

Area students named to the dean’s list include:

Eureka - Khalil Alleyne, Addison Baer, Maddison Crabtree, Austin Davis, Mason Dewald, Savannah Hack, Sarah Kimbro, Marah Miller, Chance Still

Germantown Hills - William Jacobs, Hailie Miles

Goodfield - Kaitlyn Sapp

Mackinaw - Dakota Brush, Julia Lewis, Kyla Simmons

Metamora - Weslee Adkins, Rachel Fisher, Brody, Forsythe, Karissa Heffernan, Brock Jones, Demetrius Schupp

Morton - Benjamin Carter, Karter Hostetler, Leslie Porubcansky, Jacqueline Rakoski, Sasha Troxell

Spring Bay - Tyler Wehrli

Tremont - Stephanie Knobeloch

Washington - JoLyn Allison, Paige Brecklin, Lauren Bredeson, Jenna Kinney, Dylan Lindee, Brooke Patterson-Logue, Akaysha Stone, Macey Whisker