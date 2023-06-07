Eureka College has announced the dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, be full-time, in good standing, and complete at least nine semester hours of graded coursework for the semester.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Eureka - Khalil Alleyne, Addison Baer, Maddison Crabtree, Austin Davis, Mason Dewald, Savannah Hack, Sarah Kimbro, Marah Miller, Chance Still
Germantown Hills - William Jacobs, Hailie Miles
Goodfield - Kaitlyn Sapp
Mackinaw - Dakota Brush, Julia Lewis, Kyla Simmons
Metamora - Weslee Adkins, Rachel Fisher, Brody, Forsythe, Karissa Heffernan, Brock Jones, Demetrius Schupp
Morton - Benjamin Carter, Karter Hostetler, Leslie Porubcansky, Jacqueline Rakoski, Sasha Troxell
Spring Bay - Tyler Wehrli
Tremont - Stephanie Knobeloch
Washington - JoLyn Allison, Paige Brecklin, Lauren Bredeson, Jenna Kinney, Dylan Lindee, Brooke Patterson-Logue, Akaysha Stone, Macey Whisker
