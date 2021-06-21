Illinois Central College congratulates students who earned President's List honors during the Spring 2021 semester. President's List recognition is achieved with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this impressive academic achievement.
Josh Adams of Metamora, Lesley Albright of Groveland, Alexa Anders of Morton, Aidan Anderson of Morton, Liam Andrade of Morton, Elise Andres of Washington, Steven Apgar of Washington, Kathryn Arends of Germantown Hills, Chloe Armstrong of Washington,
Sarah Auer of Metamora, Cody Baker of Tremont, Chelsea Ballard of Morton, Heather Barnett of Morton, Anna Barrow of Metamora, Henry Barth of Metamora, Elodie Baumgartner of Morton, Samantha Baumgartner of Morton, Quincy Beaty of Morton, Seth Bedwell of Germantown Hills, Olivia Beltramea of Metamora, Luke Bender of Washington, Sara Bettis of Morton, Frank Bevirt of Metamora, Hunter Bevirt of Metamora, Jesse Bieneman of Morton, Sophia Bill of Morton, Jessalyn Bjorling of Morton, Kenneth Blackburn of Metamora, Colby Blunier of Eureka, Katelyn Bonnell of Eureka, Samantha Boschulte of Eureka, Samantha Braun of Washington, Madison Brinkman of Metamora, Clarence Brisbin of Pekin, Scott Broeker of Pekin, Ellyce Bruer of Washington, Matthew Brunton of Metamora, Renee Burke of Metamora, Rebecca Burton of Groveland,
Emma Canterbury of Morton, Briggs Carlson of Eureka, Rachel Churchman of Eureka, Joshua Clark of Washington, Bryson Claudin of Germantown Hills, Melody Cline of Washington, Randy Corwin of Metamora, Misha Cox of Washington, Owen Cushing of Germantown Hills,
Benjamin Damotte of Morton, Jd Deany of Mackinaw, Olivia Defreese of Eureka, Mckenzie Dickerson of Mackinaw, Daniel Dintelman of Germantown Hills, Emery Donald of Washington, Benjamin Donovan of Congerville, Shelby Drumwright of Eureka, Elizabeth Duckwiler of Washington, Bridget Elward of Morton, Brooke Ely of Washington, Bobbi Ertl of Morton, Liliya Fehr of Washington, Lydia Fehr of Eureka, Natalie Feldmann of Metamora, Amanda Fell of Morton, Rylee Fischer of Morton, Alexi Fogo of Goodfield, Amira Foster of Metamora, Meghan Franz of Germantown Hills, Rebekah Garber of Morton, David Garcia of Eureka, Michael Gasser of Washington, Jessica Gaul of Washington, Joshua Gibbs of Morton, Grace Glas of Metamora,
Anthony Glass of Washington, Abigail Glick of Washington, Derek Goebel of Washington, Alan Gould of Washington, Mckenzie Greene of Eureka, Abigail Hagan of Morton, Hannah Hahn of Eureka, Jordan Hall of Morton, Peter Hall of Tremont, Claire Hawks of Morton, Rachel Henderson of Morton, Garrett High of Germantown Hills, Russell Hillman of Washington, Kara Hodel of Metamora, Ketra Hoffman of Deer Creek, Sarah Hofstetter of Washington,
Nathan Honold of Mackinaw, Camden Hopkins of Morton, Olivia Hove of Morton,
Kayla Hughes of Germantown Hills, Kelsi Hutchinson of Morton, Sonni Hutchison of Morton,
Lydia Jones of Metamora, Grace Kaiser of Tremont, Brittni Keil of Washington, Amanda Keller of Tremont, Sabrina Kimble of Metamora, Anna Klopfenstein of Morton, Tobey Klungseth of Washington, Reese Knapp of Eureka, Cecelia Knott of Mackinaw, Abigail Koch of Tremont, Promise Koch of Tremont, Jonathan Kopinski of Washington, Katy Kuntz of Goodfield, Tanner Kurtz of Metamora, Danielle Ladd of Morton, Kail Lambert of Washington, Lisa Lamprecht of Morton, Kamryn Lancaster of Washington, Lily Laughlin of Morton, Samuel Lee of Washington, Kayla Little of Morton, Brielle Lombardi of Germantown Hills, Ryan Luckey of Eureka, Anne Luthi of Washington, Jaedyn Lyons of Morton, Amanda Maddalozzo of Germantown Hills, Erica Mangold of Eureka,
Matthew Martin of Eureka, Mebin Mathew of Spring Bay, Kiruna Mattson of Morton,
Alexis Mchenry of Germantown Hills, Konnor Merritt of Eureka, Kent Meyer of Washington,
Dylan Michel of Tremont, Zachary Middleton-Powell of Washington, Evan Miller of Mackinaw,
Caleb Minasian of Washington, Tanner Moldenhauer of Tremont, Destiny Moreland of Washington
Alexis Morrison of Washington, Katherine Morse of Metamora, Katherine Moser of Tremont, Elizabeth Mueller of Germantown Hills, Emily Mutti of Germantown Hills, Alyssa Neeley of Mackinaw, Trevor Neville of Mackinaw, Keagan Nevitt of Germantown Hills, Emerson Newman of Morton, Miles Niehaus of Washington, Genna Nielsen of Eureka, Kyle Nix of Groveland, Margaret Noe of Metamora, Benjamin Nofsinger of Washington,
Ian O'laughlin of Germantown Hills, Elizabeth Opper of Washington, Peyton Orrico of Morton, Andrew Osing of Morton, Tessa Overly of Washington, Wyatt Pace of Mackinaw,
Ashleigh Parker of Washington, Keaton Pate of Deer Creek, Kalpanaben Patel of Morton, Logan Peterson of Morton, Kayla Plattner of Morton, Benjamin Poling of Metamora, Hailey Polk of Morton, Lucas Rassi of Morton, Bethany Reliford of Mackinaw, Kayci Riddle of Morton, Christina Rigg of Germantown Hills, Isabel Rinkenberger of Washington, Simeon Rinkenberger of Washington, Alexander Ritterbusch of Morton, Benjamin Rixstine of Washington, Kyle Roberts of Morton, Ashley Roecker of Morton,
Shawna Ronke of Pekin, Hannah Royer of Eureka, Kailee Ruff of Washington, Sara Runyon of Mackinaw, Autumn Salmon of Metamora, Kiersen Samp of Metamora,
Lexi Sauder of Tremont, Shalonda Schafer of Mackinaw, Allison Schrock of Eureka, Brady Schroff of Germantown Hills, Janae Shaull of Tremont, Ashley Sholl of Washington,
Mandy Sides of Eureka, Simon Sladek of Mackinaw, Brayden Smith of Metamora, Sierra Smith of Washington, Lukas Smolarchuk of Germantown Hills
Angela Sommer of Morton, River Sparks of Metamora, Hannah Spitzer of Washington, Nathan Sporrer of Washington, Alaina Springer of Tremont, Amy St Clair of Eureka, Alison Stidman of Morton, Luke Stidman of Morton, Matthew Stuber of Tremont,
Maggie Sullivan of Morton, Jesse Suttles of Groveland, Abigail Swanson of Eureka, Connor Talbott of Washington, Abbi Taylor of Washington, Elaina Teater of Morton,
Jason Teel of Morton, Kameryn Terviel of Washington, Garrett Thomas of Eureka,
Morgan Tipton of Metamora, Jordan Tomlianovich of Washington, Heather Traver of Washington,
Abby Tucker of Metamora, Maygen Ulrich of Eureka, Rachel Vierling of Congerville, Allison Vogel of Mackinaw, Samuel Vogel of Metamora, Aaron Wagenbach of Tremont,
Lydia Wagenbach of Morton, Tanner Wagner of Washington, Lily Wegner of Eureka,
Tyler Wehrli of Spring Bay, Collin Weigle of Morton, Jacey Wells of Germantown Hills, Caleb Welsh of Metamora, Maia Wheat of Mackinaw, Claire Whiting of Washington,
Emily Whitmer of Washington, William Wiker of Groveland, Maggie Wuthrich of Morton, and Isaac York of Washington.
