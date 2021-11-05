The November 12 senior adult ministry luncheon will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Doors open at 11 a.m. A potluck luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. Featured entrée will be decided by the luncheon committee. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Those attending are requested to bring a dish to share. Suggested dishes to bring include potatoes, vegetables, salads and desserts. Program: a concert by Coni Cown, Terre Haute, IN. A free will offering will be taken. This is the third senior adult ministry luncheon of 2021. Masking will be at participant discretion at this time.
For further information, call Pastor Steve Evans at (217) 686-0100.
