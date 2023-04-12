Spring into giving this year with Food Pantry Network - Heart of Illinois (HOI) by participating in the Clean for a Cause campaign!
The spring season offers a chance for everyone to clean their slates and begin again. As a part of this, many do a deep clean or spring clean of their home. However, cleaning supplies are often costly and families in need may be unable to purchase these items. To help bridge this gap, you can participate in Food Pantry Network – HOI’s Clean for a Cause campaign from April 10 through April 18.
“Cleaning supplies are not able to be purchased with SNAP benefits,” explained Rebecca Crumrine, University of Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed educator. “This makes these items especially important to donate to food pantries. These items are commonly requested by pantry guests.”
The goal of the campaign is to encourage the donation of cleaning supplies that will support families’ needs and give them the ability to have a healthy, clean indoor environment. Having the ability to keep our living space clean is important. A clean space helps promote wellness by removing potential germs and allergens, keeping us healthier. It also helps us to care for the items we own, expanding their potential life and worth, while creating more pleasant surroundings to live in.
Families that access food pantries often must choose between paying bills and purchasing needed items for their families including food and other needed supplies like cleaning supplies. These individuals are also more likely to be vulnerable to sickness. All of us can play a part in supporting our neighbors in need by supplying important cleaning products to families. Education to encourage participation in the Clean for a Cause campaign will also be shared on social media.
“Health for our families accessing pantries means more than food,” stated Shanita Wallace, health educator at Tazewell County Health Department. “By providing access to important cleaning supplies, you can help to stretch a family’s funds so they can best support the well-being of their family.”
From April 10 to April 18, buy your cleaning bucket, add the items to your donation container and deliver it to your local food pantry. Visit the Find Food IL Community Food Map at go.illinois.edu/FindFoodIL to find details about food pantries near you.
Clean for a Cause Campaign
· Step 1: Buy a cleaning bucket
· Step 2: Fill your cleaning bucket
· Paper towels
· Kitchen cleaner
· Bathroom cleaner & toilet bowl cleaner
· Toilet brush & holder
· Laundry detergent & dryer sheets
· All-purpose household cleaner
· Sponges or wash rags
· Dustpan & brush
· Dish soap
· Disinfectant spray
· Step 3: Donate your completed bucket to a local pantry!
Find the full list online at go.illinois.edu/cleanforacause. Reach out to Rebecca Crumrine at racrumri@illinois.edu if you are interested in hosting a Clean for a Cause drive.
