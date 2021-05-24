Bradley University's Smith Career Center is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Outstanding Co-op/Intern of the Year Award. Please help us congratulate the following students, representing all five colleges of the University (pictured left to right).
- Abigail Irwin from the Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts -- employer was COUNTRY Financial in Bloomington, IL
- Aaron Rapp from the College of Education and Health Sciences -- employer was Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO
- Giuliana Piccione from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- employer was Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) in Peoria, IL
- Jeremy Rapp from the Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology -- employer was Blattner Energy in Avon, MN
- Hannah O'Brien from the Foster College of Business -- employer was Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, DC
Additional details about your local students:
Abigail Irwin of Morton -- In Abigail's role, she was uniquely placed in both the User Experience Design and User Experience Research teams. This allowed her to work on various projects and gain knowledge in both areas. She said, "This placement also helped me discover that I enjoy user research work the most, which will greatly benefit me after graduation when I am applying to jobs."
Aaron Rapp of Morton -- Aaron's role as a nurse intern included performing patient assessments as they came into the pre-operation room, assisting surgeons by passing them instruments and completing a research project on sterile practices. He said, "I am confident that the knowledge and skills I gained this summer will prove to be relevant when providing high-quality patient care. This, in turn, will lead to healthier outcomes for my future patients."
Jeremy Rapp of Morton -- In Jeremy's role, he communicated with upper-management about production and tracking equipment. He also helped to keep production running smoothly. Jeremy said, "This position has been extremely fruitful in the development of my leadership and project management skills, which I will carry with me into my future endeavors."
