All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of January 1. The free, local competition will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 2 p.m. in the Blessed Sacrament School gym, 1018 South First Avenue, Morton.
The gym will be open at 1 p.m. for registration and warm-ups. The Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, regional and state competition. All boys and girls ages 9-14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions.
For additional information, contact John Replogle at (309) 925-5119.
