Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $15.4 million in FY20 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid grants to 638 public libraries statewide serving almost 12 million patrons.
“Due to resource disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our public libraries have never been more important and these funds will help them continue to serve the public with valuable resources,” White said. “Libraries have remained committed by providing drive-up WiFi access, significantly increasing the use of eBook collections and implementing curbside services. I am extremely proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to residents. I truly believe libraries are cornerstones of our communities and I am pleased to provide funding to help them serve the public, especially during this time.”
Some of the services public libraries provide with the grant money include the following:
- Expand WiFi access to include drive-up accessibility
- Access to curbside services
- Large print material for patrons
- Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs and DVDs
- Audiobooks and eBooks
- Home visit book delivery service
- New computers, iPads and printers
- Spanish and dual language materials
- Expanded access to online resources
- Adult programming
- Newsletters, postcards and other promotional materials
Per Capita Grant funding is authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology. Equalization Aid Grants help qualifying public libraries with a low library tax base ensuring a minimum level of funding for library services. Information concerning the grant programs can be found at http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/plpc_equalization.html.
