Central Illinois Ballet (CIB) is delighted to present its 10 Year Anniversary Gala at Five Points Washington on May 14 at 6 p.m.
Central Illinois Ballet is thrilled to be celebrating 10 years of bringing professional ballet productions to the Peoria community, as well as educating children through their affiliated school, Cornerstone Academy for Performing Arts (CAPA). “When we started Cornerstone Academy, we didn’t have a penny to our name, we never imagined we would be where we are today, it is truly incredible! says Artistic Director, Rebekah von Rathonyi. “This accomplishment was not solely done on our own, it was a passion project brought about by many, we are a family. Each and every person who has walked through the doors has made a mark and left a footprint.”
In celebrating such a significant milestone, CIB’s 10 Year Anniversary Gala will be an elegant evening including cocktail hour, a performance of CIB’s greatest works, followed by a reception with a silent auction, DJ and dancing. The performance will feature some of CIB’s most iconic works including Cinderella, Dracula, Romeo & Juliet, Firebird, Gatsby the Ballet, and more! Numerous alumni and guest artists from all over the country will be returning to perform alongside the resident company and academy dancers. “Whether you’ve been to numerous CIB performances or if the 10 Year Anniversary will be your first, there is truly something for everyone” says Principal Dancer, Hannah Ray. “We are so excited to share and celebrate the history of CIB, it’s sure to be a spectacular evening for all!”
Central Illinois Ballet emerged from its school, Cornerstone Academy for Performing Arts, which was established in January 2012 in the historic Cornerstone building of downtown Peoria with four instructors and six students. Since then, CIB has produced 12 brand new full-length ballets, an annual Nutcracker, many collaborations with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, and countless community outreach performances.
Tickets for the 10 Year Anniversary Gala are available at ciballet.com. Stay up to date with CIB by visiting ciballet.com, CIB’s Facebook page (facebook.com/CIBballet) and Instagram (@ciballet).
Central Illinois Ballet
Central Illinois Ballet’s mission is to provide education and opportunities regardless of age, race, gender, or socioeconomic status in partnership with our academy CAPA. CIB believes in creating strong relationships with other art-based businesses in order to improve the artistic community in Peoria. Central Illinois Ballet is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization partially supported by donor funding and private and public grants.
