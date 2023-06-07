Certifiers and inspectors play a key role in protecting consumer confidence in the integrity of products displaying the USDA organic seal and verifying an operation’s compliance with the USDA organic regulations. The new Advanced Traceability and Mass Balance Techniques course teaches organic professionals how to create consistency in traceability inspection exercises and explains effective practices for using audit tools to verify compliance and prevent fraud. Course participants use scenarios to consider audit results and understand their role in acting on those audit results.
This course is intended for experienced inspectors and certifiers who have already completed the NOP-080 Traceability Techniques course. It provides important information for organic specialists implementing the Strengthening Organic Enforcement final rule.
Microlearning on Using the OILC
NOP recently launched a new microlearning on How to Use the Organic Integrity Learning Center. This microlearning provides tips on how to navigate the learning center, search for course topics, register for courses, and track your progress.
Continuing Education Units
The recently published Strengthening Organic Enforcement final rule requires uniform qualification and training standards for organic inspectors and certifying agent personnel. To help certifiers and organic professionals implement the rule, Continuing Education Units are now recorded on learners’ OILC transcripts. CEUs are a commonly used tool for verifying the successful completion of training that is relevant to a learner’s professional experience. Learners can now earn CEUs for completing OILC courses and demonstrate compliance with training required in the SOE final rule, which will be fully implemented on March 19, 2024.
Look for CEUs on Course Introduction pages and on learners’ course completion certificates and transcripts.
To learn more, visit ams.usda.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.