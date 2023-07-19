Illinois Central College brought home gold this year from the 59th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), a set of career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation.
ICC congratulates Wyatt Rumbold, who brought home gold as our HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) student. As a gold medalist, Rumbold qualifies to compete internationally [JO1]. Congratulations also to Noah Wynkoop, who took 5th place in Diesel-Powered Equipment Technology (DPET), and Dawson Stone, who finished 16th in the nation for welding. Dual-credit students from Pekin Community High School represented the ICC Cisco program, as well. Cade Perfetti placed 9th in Internetworking; Jon Wiles finished 7th in Telecommunications Cabling; and Kent Olson took gold in Information Technology Services. Congratulations!
ICC would also like to congratulate HVACR Program Advisor and Professor Brian Weaver and Cisco instructor Eric McCann for their national gold medalists, as well as our DPET instructor Tyler Smith and welding instructor John Runser for helping their students achieve these impressive results.
Visit the Illinois Central College SkillsUSA Facebook page to view photos and videos of the awards ceremony: https://www.facebook.com/ICCSkillsUSAChapter.
For more information about SkillsUSA, go to skillsusa.org.
