Morton and the wider community are invited to enjoy one of the most celebrated elements of each year’s Pumpkin Festival: the great food. As this year’s Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz will not have a Festival grounds, those hungry for their Festival favorites are encouraged to visit the Pumpkin Drive Thru or Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast Drive Thru. And new this year, these drive thru food venues are now offering online advanced orders for pick-up during Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz.
The 2020 Pumpkin Drive Thru, hosted at 161 Detroit, will include many Festival favorites including chili, ice cream and pumpkin pies on Thursday, September 17 through Saturday, September 19. Advanced orders can be placed August 17-28, ensuring patrons will receive their food as some items may run out early. To encourage people to submit their orders in advance, each advanced order will receive a free sugar cookie, a vintage Libby’s keychain, and will be entered into a drawing to receive a free quart of pumpkin ice cream. Orders can be placed at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/pumpkin-drive-thru. Patrons will also have the option to place their orders while in line, but may experience longer wait times.
The Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast Drive Thru, sponsored by CEFCU, on Saturday, September 19 will be hosted at Jefferson Elementary School from 6-10 a.m. Advanced ordering for the Pancake Breakfast will be required. Place your orders online at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/pumpkin-pancake-breakfast.
Due to supply limitations, the highly-coveted Festival pumpkin donuts will also be returning differently this year. Those looking for the traditional pumpkin donuts will be asked to order them online at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/donuts for pickup September 8-11 at the Morton Chamber office, 415 W. Jefferson St. In a partnership with TCRC and the Morton Youth Baseball Association, pumpkin donuts from Kroger will be also be available for purchase at donut stands located at some Roaring Pumpkins events, including the Pumpkin Market and new Drive-In Movie Night. A portion of these proceeds will benefit these organizations. As supplies are limited, no donuts will be available at the Pumpkin Drive Thru.
And for those most excited for pumpkin pie, pre-orders for Festival pumpkin pie have also opened. Purchasers will be able to pick up their pies directly from The Cookery on September 15 or 16. Online ordering for the pumpkin pies is now available at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/store.
The 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz will be held Wednesday, September 16 through Saturday, September 19, in thanks to lead sponsor Nestle Libby’s, with several events and programs beginning in late August. The Morton Pumpkin Festival was named the Best of Peoria - Best Community Event once again this year. The Morton Pumpkin Festival generates resources to allow the Morton Chamber of Commerce to fulfill their mission to strengthen business and enhance community. To learn more about Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org or call (309) 263-2491.
