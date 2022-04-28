The Peoria Irish Fest will take place August 26 – 28, 2022, in Peoria’s Riverfront Park.
Performers scheduled to play include Cherish the Ladies, Cassie and Maggie, Screaming Orphans, Paddy Homan & the Noble Call, The Narrowbacks, Adam Agee and Jon Sousa, The Byrne Brothers, Kennedy’s Kitchen, and more!
“Celtic music comes in so many varieties, we try to offer something for everyone,” said Entertainment Chair Tom McConnaughay. “Cherish the Ladies is a superstar group of traditional Irish musicians, who headline wherever they go. Both the Screaming Orphans from Donegal and the Narrowbacks from New York bring the energy many of our fest friends seek.”
“We’re also bringing back several fan favorites – the Byrne Brothers, Paddy Homan & the Noble Call, Adam Agee and Jon Sousa, plus Kennedy’s Kitchen – they all have a following in Peoria. Another newcomer we’re very excited to have is Cassie and Maggie, an award-winning sister group from Nova Scotia.
The Peoria Irish Fest is the largest Illinois Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Tickets at the door will cost $13, with a three-day Event Pass for $30. Discounted tickets are available online now, and kids under 12 are always free.
With more than 40 performances on multiple stages, the Peoria Irish Fest has something for everyone. Fantastic shopping opportunities, a Cultural Village chocked full of exhibits, delicious food and beverages, and kids’ activities.
Peoria Irish fest runs from Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, and is a partnership between the St. Patrick Society of Peoria and the Peoria Park District. Get tickets and more information at www.peoriairishfest.com.
