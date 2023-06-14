Two hundred eighty-four students have been named to the Union University president’s list for the spring 2023 semester. Among those students is Christian Schlehuber of Morton, Illinois. The dean's list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Christian Schlehuber named to Union University spring 2023 president’s list
