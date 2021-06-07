The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2021 semester.
Area students include Olivia Munson, a sophomore from Eureka; and Bennjamin Jane, a junior from Washington.
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
