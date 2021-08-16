The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one day supply right now.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as the summer season winds down.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming local blood donation opportunities:
Eureka United Methodist Church
208 N. Callender, Eureka, IL 61530
Monday, August 23, 2021, noon to 6:30 p.m.
For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org
About blood donation
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.