Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 4,700 students were named to the spring 2023 dean's list. These local students made the list:

John Myers of Washington

Daniel Waguespack of Washington

Hannah Waguespack of Washington

Ryan Russell of Germantown Hills

