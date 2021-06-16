Illinois Central College will provide Fall 2021 course offerings aligned with student needs, including in-person classes, student activities and athletic events. Students can choose courses from five formats – In-person, Hybrid, Online Anytime, Online Scheduled, and/or face-to-face Clinicals and Internships.
Regardless of the way students take classes at ICC, all will have access to both in-person and virtual support services, such as academic support, advising, counseling, free tutoring, library services, career advising and more.
“We are providing our programs, as well as our campus activities, in-person when our students begin the fall semester on August 16. We will use insights gained over the past 15 months to align our programs and services with the modalities students desire,” said ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey. “Due to their popularity, we will continue offering expanded virtual student services in addition to in-person services during normal business hours. I am excited about the future we are creating together to best serve students.”
The Fall 2021 course formats include “In-Person,” which is the traditional face-to-face, on-campus experience. Hybrid courses will include a combination of online lectures and in-person classes. On=line Scheduled is an online class at a scheduled time. Students log in to their class at the scheduled times and participate in live, video-supported classes with their instructor and classmates, in addition to completing homework.
Online Anytime is a traditional online course that does not require on-campus attendance. While there will still be regular and scheduled due dates for assignments, students are not required to log in at scheduled times each week to participate in class sessions, though they may be required to log in at specific scheduled times for exams or other assignments, like conferences.
Clinical and Internshipexperiences will continue face-to-face at off-campus locations with hosting partners.
“In a survey conducted by the College, we found almost half of ICC students preferred in-person classes. Likewise, almost half of the students wanted more courses offered with an online option,” said Dr. Quirk-Bailey. “Our fall schedule will meet these needs and allow students to design a flexible and effective schedule that fits their educational goals and preferences.”
Dr. Quirk-Bailey added, “There has never been a better time to change your life at ICC. In addition to the expansion of course formats, ICC has more funding available now than ever before. State and federal COVID funding is allowing ICC to remove financial barriers for students. Whether someone is considering launching a new career, wanting to transfer debt-free, or looking to get certified quickly to join the workforce, I encourage them to reach out. Illinois Central College is here to help you build your future.” For more information, visit icc.edu/fall2021. Class registration is available at icc.edu/register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.