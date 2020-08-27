MORTON, IL - With the goal for this year’s Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz to shop and support local, the Chamber and Festival Advisory Committee developed creative programs to celebrate local businesses and Chamber members. Favorite parts of Festival return in modified formats and new additions have been made to truly highlight all that Morton has to offer.
Businesses have always featured fun items and specials during Festival, and this year, many Chamber member businesses are showcasing specials through the new Talk of the Town program that will be available the week of September 14. From special menus to pumpkin décor, there are many opportunities for shopping, dining, and experiencing local. A full updated list of participating locations is available at mortonpumpkinfestival.org/talk-of-the-town.
Another way businesses are having their own fun at their locations are through this year’s Business-In-Place Expo sponsored by i3 Broadband. Visit the following businesses who will be hosting a display at their own locations for special deals and giveaways:
CEFCU, 825 S. Detroit Ave.
September 18: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Enter to win a special gift basket!
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 140 E. Ashland St.
September 16 - 17: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
September 18 - 19: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Enter for a chance to win a Morton getaway!
Morton Community Bank, 721 W. Jackson
September 16 - 18: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
September 19: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Learn about the Amazing Checking and Savings Reward Accounts!
On Saturday, September 19, visit Grace Church for the Pumpkin Market from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM filled with many local artisans, crafters, and specialty food vendors. From 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM, seniors and the immunocompromised are welcomed to shop. Foot traffic will go one way throughout the Market and will adhere to the guidelines set by the Illinois Farmers Market Association. The event is sponsored by Morton Towne Centre.
The 2020 Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz will be Wednesday, September 16 - Saturday, September 19, in thanks to our lead sponsor Nestle Libby’s, with several events and programs beginning in late August. The Morton Pumpkin Festival was named the Best of Peoria - Best Community Event once again this year. The Morton Pumpkin Festival generates resources to allow the Morton Chamber of Commerce to fulfill their mission to strengthen business and enhance community. To learn more about Roaring Pumpkins and All That Jazz, visit mortonpumpkinfestival.org or call (309) 263-2491.
