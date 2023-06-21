The Morton Public Library is pleased to announce its eighth year of Groove in the Garden concerts sponsored by Better Banks. Bring your lawn chairs to Hannah’s Reading Garden on Friday nights in July and enjoy a free concert starting at 6:30 p.m. All weather updates will be communicated on the library’s Facebook page. Each week they will feature a local band and delicious food trucks for dinner and dessert.
This year’s lineup is:
July 7 at 6:30 p.m. Andy & AJ – This Peoria based acoustic duo plays a variety of genres and artists plus original music. Enjoy food from The Station and Gramma Nana’s Kitch.
July 14 at 6:30 p.m. Cousin Eddie – Enjoy four decades of classic music that will bring back all the nostalgic feelings. Enjoy food from Big Papa Jake’s and The Baking Baer. The Baking Baer only accepts cash, check or Venmo.
July 21 at 6:30 p.m. NikBeats – Capturing sounds from the 1960s British beats era, folk-rock, country and more. Featuring the Nate Dawgs food truck and the Sucre Sweet Trolley.
July 28 at 6:30 p.m. Mixtape Mayhem – Playing favorite 80s to current rock and party hits such as Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Guns and Roses and more. Enjoy food from Butcher Block Burger and Kamaela’s Kreamery.
Thank you to Better Banks for making Groove in the Garden possible.
For more information on summer programs and events visit www.mortonlibrary.org/summer23.
