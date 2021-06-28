The University of Illinois Springfield has released the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2021. Congratulations to Kirsten Callaway of Germantown Hills; Robert Duncan of Metamora; Andrew Irwin and David Kenney of Morton, and Allison McFarlane and Charles Young of Washington.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours, maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester and had no incomplete grades awarded for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.