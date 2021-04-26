Illinois Central College agriculture students showcased their knowledge and skills in the 2021 Professional Agricultural Students (PAS) State Conference held virtually in February.
Collectively, the ICC students earned 11 first-place honors, seven second-place honors, and one fourth-place. A total of 31 ICC students competed in the job interview and agriculture team competitions in which three-member teams were scored on written tests, problem-solving, and a team presentation. The seven different team competitions included the specializations of crops, soils, precision agriculture, beef, sheep, swine, and overall livestock. For the job interview competition, students were scored on a mock interview, resume, and cover letter.
This statewide competition included students from seven different four-year universities and community colleges.
Job Interviews
- Ag Equipment Service - Isaac Orns (Secor, IL) - 2nd Place
- Ag Business Administration/Management - Jenna Leonard Gottschalk (Pontiac, IL) - 1st Place
- Ag Sales - Carson Deppe (Dewitt, IA) - 2nd Place
- Crop Production - Gavin White (Washburn, IL) - 1st Place
- Dairy Production - Ryan Michael (Farmersville, OH) - 1st Place
- Livestock Production - Spencer Atkinson (Huntington, IN) - 1st Place
- Forestry and Natural Resources - Drake Fandel (Lowpoint, IL) - 1st Place
- Fruit and Vegetable Production - Ellie Ferretti (Princeville, IL) - 2nd Place
- Landscape and Nursery - Evan Link (Gilson, IL) - 2nd Place
- Fertilizer/Ag Chemicals - Devin Baker (Columbia City, IN) - 1st Place
- Feed/Animal Health - Chase Gore (Brimfield, IL) - 1st Place
- Agricultural Education - Ella Cagwin (Edwards, IL) - 4th Place
Crop Specialty Team #1 - 1st Place
- Jenna Goeken (Pekin, IL) - 1st Place Individual
- Sawyer Cottrell (Eureka, IL) - 3rd Place Individual
- Reuben Hodel (Roanoke, IL) - 2nd Place Individual
Crops Specialty Team #2 (only 1 team per school allowed to place)
- Braxton Martin (Eureka, IL)
- Lane Schumacher (Eureka, IL)
- John Love (Tremont, IL)
Soil Specialty Team-2nd Place
- Shelby Stone (Congerville, IL)
- Kiefer Pannier (Benson, IL)
- Clara Hodel (Roanoke, IL)
Precision Ag Specialty Team-2nd Place
- Ryan Howard (Roanoke, IL)
- Austin Griffith
- Maddy Forney (Flanagan, IL)
Overall Livestock Specialty Team-1st Place
- Kate Henkel (El Paso, IL) - 3rd Place Individual
- Evan Link (Gilson, IL) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
- Spencer Atkinson (Huntington, IN) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
Beef Overall Team-2nd Place
- Chase Gore (Brimfield, IL)
- Carson Deppe (Dewitt, IA)
- Luke Harker (Hope, IN)
Sheep Specialty Team - 1st Place
- Izzy Clouse (Avon, IN) - Tie for 2nd Place Individual
- Garrett Rhode (Carlock, IL) - 1st Place Individual
- Devin Baker (Columbia City, IN) - Tie for 2nd Place Individual
Swine Specialty Team - 1st Place
- Regan Fringer (Madera, CA) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
- Mia Freyermuth (Illinois City, IL) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
- Hailey Van OpDorp (Geneseo, IL) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
