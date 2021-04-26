Illinois Central College agriculture students showcased their knowledge and skills in the 2021 Professional Agricultural Students (PAS) State Conference held virtually in February.

Collectively, the ICC students earned 11 first-place honors, seven second-place honors, and one fourth-place. A total of 31 ICC students competed in the job interview and agriculture team competitions in which three-member teams were scored on written tests, problem-solving, and a team presentation. The seven different team competitions included the specializations of crops, soils, precision agriculture, beef, sheep, swine, and overall livestock. For the job interview competition, students were scored on a mock interview, resume, and cover letter.

This statewide competition included students from seven different four-year universities and community colleges.

Job Interviews

  • Ag Equipment Service - Isaac Orns (Secor, IL) - 2nd Place
  • Ag Business Administration/Management - Jenna Leonard Gottschalk (Pontiac, IL) - 1st Place
  • Ag Sales - Carson Deppe (Dewitt, IA) - 2nd Place
  • Crop Production - Gavin White (Washburn, IL) - 1st Place
  • Dairy Production - Ryan Michael (Farmersville, OH) - 1st Place
  • Livestock Production - Spencer Atkinson (Huntington, IN) - 1st Place
  • Forestry and Natural Resources - Drake Fandel (Lowpoint, IL) - 1st Place
  • Fruit and Vegetable Production - Ellie Ferretti (Princeville, IL) - 2nd Place
  • Landscape and Nursery - Evan Link (Gilson, IL) - 2nd Place
  • Fertilizer/Ag Chemicals - Devin Baker (Columbia City, IN) - 1st Place
  • Feed/Animal Health - Chase Gore (Brimfield, IL) - 1st Place
  • Agricultural Education - Ella Cagwin (Edwards, IL) - 4th Place

Crop Specialty Team #1 - 1st Place

  • Jenna Goeken (Pekin, IL) - 1st Place Individual
  • Sawyer Cottrell (Eureka, IL) - 3rd Place Individual
  • Reuben Hodel (Roanoke, IL) - 2nd Place Individual

Crops Specialty Team #2 (only 1 team per school allowed to place)

  • Braxton Martin (Eureka, IL)
  • Lane Schumacher (Eureka, IL)
  • John Love (Tremont, IL)

Soil Specialty Team-2nd Place

  • Shelby Stone (Congerville, IL)
  • Kiefer Pannier (Benson, IL)
  • Clara Hodel (Roanoke, IL)

Precision Ag Specialty Team-2nd Place

  • Ryan Howard (Roanoke, IL)
  • Austin Griffith
  • Maddy Forney (Flanagan, IL)

Overall Livestock Specialty Team-1st Place

  • Kate Henkel (El Paso, IL) - 3rd Place Individual
  • Evan Link (Gilson, IL) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
  • Spencer Atkinson (Huntington, IN) - Tie for 1st Place Individual

Beef Overall Team-2nd Place

  • Chase Gore (Brimfield, IL)
  • Carson Deppe (Dewitt, IA)
  • Luke Harker (Hope, IN)

Sheep Specialty Team - 1st Place

  • Izzy Clouse (Avon, IN) - Tie for 2nd Place Individual
  • Garrett Rhode (Carlock, IL) - 1st Place Individual
  • Devin Baker (Columbia City, IN) - Tie for 2nd Place Individual

Swine Specialty Team - 1st Place

  • Regan Fringer (Madera, CA) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
  • Mia Freyermuth (Illinois City, IL) - Tie for 1st Place Individual
  • Hailey Van OpDorp (Geneseo, IL) - Tie for 1st Place Individual